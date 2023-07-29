Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $260.41 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

