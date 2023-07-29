Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 556 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after buying an additional 1,872,986 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

