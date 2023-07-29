Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 803 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

