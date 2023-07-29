Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

V.F. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

