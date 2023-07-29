Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

