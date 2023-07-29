Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

