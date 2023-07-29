Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179,950 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,202 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.