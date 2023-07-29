Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

