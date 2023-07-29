Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

