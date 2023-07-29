Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 329,395 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,395 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

Shares of MKTX opened at $270.97 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average of $317.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

