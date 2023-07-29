Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $145.64 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.82.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

