Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

HCSG stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

