Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RICK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $647.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About RCI Hospitality

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

