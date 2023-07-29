Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 35,813 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Starwood Property Trust worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

