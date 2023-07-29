Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 417,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,510,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance
NYSE HPE opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.