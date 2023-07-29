Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.89 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

