Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
Insider Activity
Gentex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.89 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.
Gentex Profile
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gentex
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.