Amalgamated Bank Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

