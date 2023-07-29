Virtu Financial LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Oxbridge Acquisition worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 376,344 shares during the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXAC opened at $11.15 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a P/E ratio of 159.29 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology.

