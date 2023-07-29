Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 23.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAH opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

