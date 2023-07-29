Virtu Financial LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $12,738,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,441,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,441,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 642,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,611 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

ACAB stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

