Virtu Financial LLC Invests $134,000 in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOA opened at $26.54 on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

