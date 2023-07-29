Virtu Financial LLC Invests $136,000 in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 392,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,937,000.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

