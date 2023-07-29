13,748 Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VCV opened at $9.77 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

