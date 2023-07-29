Virtu Financial LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

