13,807 Shares in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFYS. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE NFYS opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Enphys Acquisition Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

