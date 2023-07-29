Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,362 SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SK Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKGR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $4,985,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $3,054,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SKGR opened at $10.61 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.