Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,521 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAAU opened at $10.63 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

