Virtu Financial LLC Invests $145,000 in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

