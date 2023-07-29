Virtu Financial LLC Invests $146,000 in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Larimar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

