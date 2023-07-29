Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIM opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -63.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

