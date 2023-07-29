Virtu Financial LLC Increases Holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOS stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.