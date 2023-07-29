Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

