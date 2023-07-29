Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,324 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Price Performance

ALLK opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $446.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

