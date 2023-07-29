Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 192.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ RCACU opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

