Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

OHAA opened at $10.25 on Friday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the healthcare and healthcare related industries.

