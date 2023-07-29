10,410 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UMH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

UMH Properties Trading Up 3.2 %

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.