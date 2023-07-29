Virtu Financial LLC Takes $157,000 Position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,054,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 675,507 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1,743.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250,597 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AXAC stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Profile

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.