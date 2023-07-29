Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,861 Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Nubia Brand International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter worth about $4,303,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUBI opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

