Virtu Financial LLC Invests $158,000 in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SAMAU stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.70.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses to enter a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

