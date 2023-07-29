Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of DDL opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $703.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.12. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

