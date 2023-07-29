Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

