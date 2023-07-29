Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,690 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 119,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 111,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

