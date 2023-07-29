Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

