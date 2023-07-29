Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 227 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

