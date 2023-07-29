Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,045,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,597,000 after buying an additional 156,011 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,241,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,804,000 after buying an additional 393,077 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

