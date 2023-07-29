Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 2.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

