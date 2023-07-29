Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.