Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,033 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 660.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $657.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $650.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.16.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

