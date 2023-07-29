Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 835,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 421,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

