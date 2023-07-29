PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 8.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $10,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,392,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $12.93 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.46.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.